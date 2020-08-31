Shinzo Abe and his struggle with Xi Jinping

The Shinzo Abe era has also been the Xi Jinping era. The current leaders of Japan and China took power within weeks of each other. Mr Abe was elected as prime minister of Japan in December 2012 at the age of 58. Just a month earlier, Mr Xi had been appointed as general secretary of the Chinese Communist party, at age 59.

This was more than a coincidence of timing. Mr Abe’s central task — as described by his closest advisers — was to strengthen Japan to cope with an increasingly powerful and authoritarian China.

The Japanese prime minister is now stepping down due to ill health, with his task incomplete. He has played a difficult hand with some skill and determination. But the uncomfortable truth is that Japan’s strategic dilemma cannot be resolved by Tokyo alone. In the end, the country’s fate may depend on political developments that are beyond its control — in the US and in Mr Xi’s China.

During the Xi era, it has become clear that China is intent on becoming the dominant power in Asia — and, perhaps, the world. Worryingly for any government in Tokyo, modern Chinese nationalism is suffused with anti-Japanese sentiment — dating back to Japan’s invasion and brutalisation of China in the 1930s. The two countries still have a territorial dispute and their planes…