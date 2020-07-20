Shin Megami Tensei V coming next year for the Nintendo Switch

Shin Megami Tensei V will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2021 as a simultaneous global release, Nintendo announced today. The news arrived alongside a teaser for the game, where “order itself has crumbled and chaos reigns over all.”

Atlus’ SMT series is known for mixing RPG elements with a Pokémon-like demon capture system; its popular Persona series is a spinoff. The last main entry in the series, Shin Megami Tensei IV, launched in 2013 for Nintendo 3DS. Atlus will also release an HD version of PlayStation 2 hit Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne in spring 2021 for Switch and PlayStation 4.

Nintendo also announced three new DLC packs for Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda — which will add new characters, melodies, and story content — as well as multiplayer wrestler WWE 2K Battlegrounds (launching September 18th) and shooter Rogue Company.