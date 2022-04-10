Shikahogh garment factory has an order from the Ministry of Defense (photos) | Morning:

For several months now, 14 families in Shikahogh village of Syunik region have a stable source of income. Funded by the Interagency Working Group on Syunik (working: group: continues is: to lead Syunik governor Robert Ghukasyan said–a․D:․), A sewing workshop was established in Shikahogh last year. The administrative building of the village municipality was thoroughly renovated and one floor was allocated to the sewing workshop. An investment of about 150 thousand dollars, and 4 months later, the garment factory delivers the first orders to the addressees. The customers are the Kapan forestry of “Hayantar” SNCO and the “Zangezur bio-sphere” complex. The cost of one uniform of foresters and environmentalists is 25 thousand drams.

“We have received 69 uniforms, this is the first batch, we will also order winter uniforms. The problem of rapid economic development has been solved – jobs, and the first support for the operation of the plant – the state has sponsored this program and the result is already obvious, “said Sasun Manukyan, head of Kapan forestry at Hayantar.

With the support of the government, the employees receive a minimum salary of 68,000 drams every month. The salary will be independent of the existence of orders, and in case of orders, the profit will increase. Noreta Yuzbashyan is a pedagogue, now she has a well-deserved rest. He lived in Kapan, but the Shikahogh garment factory brought him to his border village, Shikahogh. Ready to work in two shifts.

“We go to the city again, we have a house in the city, but I do not go to the city because I work. Compared to December, now we work better, we are more enthusiastic and we provide better quality products. “We already feel the lack of sewing machines,” says Mrs. Noreta.

Nare Ghazaryan, head of the garment factory, says the factory has received a large number of new orders. Officer bags and other necessary items will be sewn for the Armenian Armed Forces. About 60 uniforms were ordered by the Meghri Utility Service. In addition to orders, they also sew towels and linen, which are sold in the region.

