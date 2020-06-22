Shielding will come to an end on July 6, UK Government announces

More than two million people trapped in the home under the Government’s ‘shielding’ scheme to protect them from coronavirus will finally be allowed back outside and to reunite with loved ones from July 6.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said levels of herpes in the UK are actually so low that it will soon be safe for susceptible people to start returning to normality.

The 2.2million ‘clinically exceptionally vulnerable’ people in England will be allowed to meet up with small groups outdoors in two weeks’ time.

They will be afforded similar freedoms to the general public for the first time considering that the Government told them to stay in the home at all costs from March 29.

But they should carry on to avoid public indoors places like shops and places of worship until August 1, when shielding will be lifted completely.

Cancer patients, individuals with serious lung conditions, those whose immune systems do not work correctly and women that are pregnant with cardiovascular disease are included among the shielded patients.

For individuals who have been shielding but do not feel safe going back in to society, the Government will continue to offer support beyond the end of July – they will still be qualified to receive help from NHS volunteers or for priority supermarket delivery slots.

Mr Hancock acknowledged the policy had been ‘incredibly tough’ for most but said ‘this sacrifice has been for a purpose’.

Doctors said patients would receive the announcement with ‘mixed emotions’ after months of anxiety and might have trouble trusting that it’s safe to go back outside.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have split rules which will curl up at different rates – Scottish First Minister said it will continue there until at the least the end of July.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today announced that shielding would come to an end on July 6, admitting it absolutely was ‘incredibly tough’ for the two.2million people advised to do it

The Department of Health said today that folks will have the ability to go outside around they want while maintaining social distancing, from July 6.

They will have the ability to encounter others in groups of up to six, as long as they stay outdoors and maintain social distancing – currently 2m (6’6″) from others.

They will also be allowed to stop social distancing from people inside their own domiciles, which they was advised to do.

And shielding people will also be allowed to join the ‘bubble’ rule if they live alone or are a single parent, by which they can join with yet another household to act as should they live together.

WHAT IS SHIELDING AND WHO WAS ADVISED TO DO IT? Shielding is the highest level of isolating that people were advised to do at the peak of the UK’s coronavirus crisis. It was recommended for folks considered ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ to Covid-19 because they have a serious infection or disability. People who are shielding should stay static in their domiciles and gardens at all times, unless it is an emergency, and also have food along with other supplies delivered to their door. The advice has now relaxed a bit and folks who are shielding can venture out in public for exercise, for example, but should maintain strict social distancing and not get close to anyone from outside of their household. People in the shielding group have already been urged maybe not to indulge in the creation of social ‘bubbles’, which allow single-person households to join up with another household and interact as if they live together. The shielding group includes these individuals: Organ transplant patients

Cancer patients

Lung disease patients (i.e. COPD, severe asthma or cystic fibrosis)

People with rare conditions that enhance the risk of illness, such as sickle cell disease

People taking immunosuppressant medication that weakens their immune system

Pregnant women who’ve heart disease

Anyone else whose medical practitioner has told them they’re in the category based on an individual assessment.

Shielding rules will then come to an end completely on August 1, the Department of Health announced, but people will still be offered support with shopping and medical appointments if they are interested.

From that date, vulnerable people will be allowed to return to work should they want to, to venture out shopping, and to visit places of worship – but they will still be urged to stay home whenever possible.

Officials still want people who are shielding to spend as much time at home because they can, however the urgency of the guidance is being disassembled a notch.

Doctors are concerned, however, that seriously-ill people will not feel safe returning to the same degree of normality because the rest of the country.

Professor Donal O’Donoghue, from the Royal College of Physicians, said: ‘Today’s announcement will be met with mixed emotions by many.

‘The past few weeks and months have already been challenging and we know that numerous patients will be unsure about what lies ahead.

‘It is essential that the us government builds trust by regularly communicating and engaging with those who have been shielding up to now.

‘Patients are likely to have many questions and we need to ensure that frontline NHS staff are equipped with the detailed scientific evidence base to have the ability to support patients to make their shared decisions based on individual assessments of risk and their personal priorities.’

The Government is loosening its shielding rules in light of tumbling numbers of new cases of the coronavirus and daily deaths now in the dozens instead of hundreds.

Britain today announced 15 more Covid-19 deaths in the lowest daily toll since 10 days before lockdown was introduced.

And official statistics show just 958 more cases of the disease were diagnosed, in the lowest 24-hour jump since Boris Johnson imposed the draconian restrictions to halt the outbreak on March 23 (967).

Scotland has now recorded zero deaths on six occasions in June, including no victims for the last two days. While Northern Ireland has had no deaths on 11 split days, with three in a row up to today. The East of England also added no victims to their count today.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today: ‘I want to thank all those who’ve been shielding for so weeks for their commitment to the shielding programme.

‘I know it’s been incredibly tough. Shielding has involved maybe not leaving your house for months, not seeing people you worry about, not having the capability to wander to the park for many fresh air, as well as pop to the shops for something you need.

‘This sacrifice has been for an objective, and I’d like to thank every single one of you.

‘We knew it was a hard ask, but these measures have been vital in saving lives. Now, with illness rates continuing to fall in our communities, our doctors have advised that we is now able to ease many of these measures, while keeping people safe.’