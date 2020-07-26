ShieldGPS Portable GPS Tracker with Live Audio & Magnetic Attachment



Price: $44.95

(as of Jul 26,2020 00:07:47 UTC – Details)



The ultimate battery powered GPS tracking solution. The AT1 comes equipped with a long life battery (2-3 weeks per charge), charging cable and an optional magnetic backplate for easy attachment to metal surfaces. It also has the ability to replay live audio from wherever it’s located simply by calling your trackers dedicated phone number.

Use this professional grade tracker to keep tabs on people, vehicles and equipment. At about half the size of a typical cell phone, it’s small enough to be placed in bags, concealed in clothing and attached to vehicles and bicycles. With the included magnetic backplate (which you can optionally attach when needed), you can easily and securely mount the tracker to metal surfaces including the undersides of vehicles and equipment.

The AT1 can operate in outdoor weather conditions and is waterproof (Rated IP67).

Included in your subscription is full access to our tracking platform and app (available on the web for Desktops and as IOS and Android apps) where you can track the devices location in realtime (with updates as frequent as every 10 seconds) within the United States, Canada or Mexico. You can also access a history of the devices location going as far back as months and you can setup alerts to notify you when your tracker has entered or exited a location (geofences), when it has been detached (tamper detection) and when it needs a recharge (low battery alerts).

The AT1 can be used for stealth monitoring and is completely silent.

Included in the box: AT1 GPS Tracker, magnetic backplate, battery charger, SIM card, USB cable and user manual.

Please note that a subscription is required to use this product.

✅ AMAZING FEATURES: Location updates every 10 seconds, create geofences and alerts to be notified when your device enters or leaves an area, tamper detection, use location history and playback to see where your vehicle was during the day, setup speed alerts to know when they’re driving dangerously, SOS button to alert someone in case of an emergency

✅ LIVE AUDIO: Simply call your trackers phone number to hear what’s going on (requires the live audio plan)

✅ Subscription required. As low as $9.99 / month for unlimited realtime GPS tracking. $14.99 / month if you want to include 2 hours of live audio. SIM card, data and tracking app included. You can change or cancel your plan at anytime