ShieldGPS Hidden GPS Tracker for Cars & Vehicles – OBDII Device for Tracking, Anti Theft and Surveillance



Price: $54.35

(as of Jul 31,2020 08:29:16 UTC – Details)



The easiest way to add reliable real time GPS tracking and monitoring to your vehicle. The OB22 Vehicle GPS Tracker simply plugs into your vehicles OBD port (usually located underneath the steering wheel) and uploads GPS location data over the cellular network to you. Included in your subscription is full access to our tracking platform and app where you can track your vehicles location in realtime anywhere within the United States, Canada or Mexico.

The OB22 provides the convenience and reliability of a wired GPS tracker but without the installation cost and hassle.

You can easily view the location of your vehicle in realtime using the popular TrackSolid IOS, Android and Web apps.

Great for anti theft and surveillance, employee and driver tracking, mileage and driver behaviour monitoring.

Provides vital stats including vehicle speed, mileage and ignition status.

Simple to Setup

Open the box, visit our website to signup and activate, download the app, plug in and begin tracking!

UNLIMITED Realtime GPS Tracking

Unlike other trackers on the market, ShieldGPS doesn’t restrict the frequency of location updates or the data used by the device. Rest assured knowing that you’re getting the latest realtime location updates directly from your tracker without delay or restriction. The OB22 uploads its GPS coordinates to you every 10 seconds.

No Batteries, No Hassle

Powered directly from your car’s 12 V battery, don’t ever worry about recharging or changing batteries again. Simply plug in and begin tracking. Leave it for weeks, months or years without worry. Only works in US, Canada and Mexico

✅ REALTIME GPS TRACKING: Use our IOS, Android and Web apps to see where your vehicle is in realtime

✅ AMAZING FEATURES: Location updates every 10 seconds, create geofences and alerts to be notified when your device enters or leaves an area, use location history and playback to see where your vehicle was during the day, setup speed alerts to know when they’re driving dangerously, use the ignition status to know when your vehicle was turned on or off

✅ UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Simply plug into your vehicles OBD port and begin tracking. All vehicles built since 1996 come with an OBD port.

✅ TINY AND HIDDEN: The smallest OBD GPS tracker available, barely visible once plugged in, perfect for driver tracking, surveillance, anti theft

✅ $9.99 / month for unlimited GPS tracking and 10 second updates, half the price of most other trackers. SIM card, data and tracking app included. You can change or cancel your plan at anytime