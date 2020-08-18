Shield Cup: TFF change date for Simba SC vs Namungo FC clash

The regional federation have actually altered the date to play the Shield Cup which will get the 2020-21 season rolling

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has actually held off the season opener pitting Simba SC versus Namungo FC by a day.

The Community Shield, which will raise the drape on the brand-new Mainland Premier League season, will now be used August 30, 2020, and not August 29 as earlier prepared.

The season opener will be dipped into Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha and it will pit the league champs versus the FA Cup semi-finalists.

Simba won the FA Cup after beating Namungo 2-1 and the latter will be going for vengeance in the match set to kick-off at 15.30.

After the Shield Cup, league action will resume the following weekend on September 6 with Simba beginning their title defence with a tie versus newly-promoted Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium.

Simba competitors Young Africans (Yanga SC) will begin the brand-new season with a match versus Tanzania Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga combated tough and edged Azam FC for the 2nd location in the 2019/20 season however the next project will see them face their competitors without noteworthy gamers.

Former captain Papy Tshishimbi, last season’s leading scorer David Molinga and protector Kevin Yondani are amongst the gamers who will not be …