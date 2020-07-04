Shia LaBeouf’s New Torso Tattoos Cause A Stir In Trailer For The Tax Collector! Whoa!

Daniel Day Lewis knows a thing or two about method acting, but even he wouldn’t do something similar to this!

Shia LaBeouf‘s tattoos have certainly been on people’s minds for quite a while now ever since new topless shots of him emerged greater than a year ago, showing off a substantial amount of newly added ink such as the word “creeper.” At the full time, fans suspected the new art might’ve been for an important role, and, well, these were right!

The trailer for The Tax Collector just dropped on Wednesday evening, and inside you can see the former Even Stevens actor visit a seriously darn place for the violent, jaw-dropping lead role. Along with the gangster movie aesthetic, too, LaBeouf showcases his new (REAL!) chest and stomach tattoos he got for the movie, that is just… wow. WOW!!!

Ch-ch-check out the trailer itself (below), but be warned about all the usual caveats — violence, foul language, etc., etc.:

Wow…

Fans immediately noticed LaBeouf’s new look in the trailer, including those tattoos, and it was the topic of Twitter for a lot of Friday afternoon as people reacted to the impressive method acting chops.

One Twitter user said (below):

“No one can talk s**t bout Shia labeouf no more, the man got his full chest tatted and a tooth pulled out for a role….. ion remember anyone after Heath ledger pulling off smthg like dis.”

Ha!

Another one simply wanted everyone to notice the incredible discrepancy between Shia’s earlier roles (like his work in Holes, to the left here) with his current one:

Shia put that work, from camp to convey prison. pic.twitter.com/mfiH37O1dz — oscar h… (@OH_itsoscar) July 3, 2020

What a transformation as time passes! His role in Holes was iconic and formative for a generation of young ones in an unique way, however it definitely isn’t like this… right?!

Another Twitter user added more, saying (below):

“From here on out, Shia Lebouf is invited to all the Carne Asadas…. Simon que sí! Don’t forget the Modelos….”

Ha! Love it!!

What do y’all think about Shia’s impressive transformation with this new film, Perezcious readers?? Seriously, it’s one thing to obtain a tattoo following the fact since you ended up liking the fake one you’re given to begin with (a la Johnny Depp with the sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, or something) but to accomplish it for real, with that much ink, only for a role?? Wow…

That’s really something!!!

BTW, The Tax Collector is placed for the full release in theaters and on-demand on August 7th! Will U be watching???