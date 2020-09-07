Sherlock’s Kid Sister Rocks in Clever Netflix Original

The puzzles in “Enola Holmes” are not especially difficult, but they’re enough to stump the great Sherlock Holmes (played here by “Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill). To solve this particular mystery — which involves the disappearance of the detective’s mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) — will require an even sharper intellect than Sherlock’s, which we find in the form of his spunky younger sister, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things”), an untamed country wildflower who has spent her first 16 years on earth preparing for just such a case, though she didn’t realize it at the time.

Enola may not be couth or the slightest bit ladylike, but her lack of refinement makes her uniquely suited to the kind of sleuthing this franchise-ready Netflix feature requires. It takes someone impervious to late-19th-century gender norms to disguise herself as a boy, for example; trained in the art of jiu-jitsu to challenge gun-wielding villains with her bare hands; and optimistic (or else naive) enough to believe she can do anything, to do everything this challenge demands.

Adapted from the first installment in a six-book series by Nancy Springer, “Enola Holmes” modernizes the Victorian world of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, enlisting “Fleabag” director Harry Bradbeer to bring a similarly breezy, direct-address approach to the material. A socially awkward character who’s not the slightest bit uncomfortable on camera, Enola serves as her own narrator,…