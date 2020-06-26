Sherlock Holmes is too nice in upcoming Netflix adaptation, lawsuit argues

The film, centered on a series of novels by Nancy Springer and set for release on Netflix in September, follows the legendary detective’s younger sister, a character developed by Springer.

But the late author’s estate has objected to the way Holmes is portrayed in the series, arguing that the sleuth was only ever kind and emotional in books that are still under the author’s copyright. In earlier works, now in the public domain, his aloofness and insufficient empathy are very important aspects of his character and must be respected in any adaptation, the estate claims.

Many later Sherlock Holmes titles are still protected under US copyright protection law.

“While Sherlock Holmes is famous for his great powers of observation and logic, he is almost as famous for being aloof and unemotional,” the filing argues, citing an extract from the Conan Doyle story in which his long-time friend and assistant Dr. John Watson describes Holmes to be “as deficient in human sympathy as he was pre-eminent in intelligence.”

“(T)o Holmes, Watson was utilitarian — to be employed when useful, then set aside,” the filing continues. “Holmes did not treat Watson with warmth.”

While most of Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories are available in the public domain and can therefore be adapted by anybody, a series of later stories — written after World War I, which had a profound affect the author — are still under copyright.

The estate, which has gone after other alleged infringements over the years, argues that it had been only in those later, copyrighted stories that the detective softened up — and that by using those gentler character traits, the “Enola Holmes” books and film are therefore infringing copyright.

CNN has contacted Netflix, Springer and Penguin Random House, the books’ publisher, for comment.

“Holmes needed to be human,” the filing says, after describing the impact of the war on Conan Doyle. “He became capable of friendship. He could express emotion. He began to respect women.”

“[T]that he Springer novels make extensive infringing use of Conan Doyle’s transformation of Holmes from cold and critical to warm, respectful, and kind in his relationships,” the estate claims.

“Springer places Enola Holmes at the center of the novels and has (Sherlock) Holmes initially treat her coolly, then change to respond to her with warmth and kindness,” it adds.

It cites a passage from Springer’s 2008 book “The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets,” in which Holmes worries about Watson after he goes missing. “Nowhere in the public domain stories does Holmes express such emotion,” the filing argues.

The filing claims neither Springer nor her publisher nor the producers of the Netflix adaptation requested permission to use Conan Doyle’s copyrighted stories.

Conan Doyle died in 1930 after publishing a large number of stories about his legendary detective. Since his death, “Sherlock Holmes” has formed the foundation of numerous films and TELEVISION series, such as the popular BBC version, “ Sherlock ,” which starred Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.

In its promotional material in April, Netflix said the new film “tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings.”

It added that the film “puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.”