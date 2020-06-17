Sheriff’s deputy is touched by a note left by two black women after an anonymous act of kindness

Deputy Jody McDowell thanked the women for their generosity in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning,” he said. “While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport.”

Accompanying his post was a photo of the note the women left with their act of kindness: “BLM, but so does yours! Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

McDowell is a deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department. Sumner County is in Middle Tennessee about 25 miles north of Nashville.