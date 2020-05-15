Sheriff: Man held woman against her will at gunpoint | Crime

A person was arrested Tuesday after police say he held his girlfriend at gunpoint in his house.
Randall Kent Brank, 24, of 3170 Piney Road, Morganton, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He additionally was charged with misdemeanor assault on a feminine, injury to private property and speaking threats.
A launch from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies responded to a name round eight p.m. on Tuesday to 3170 Piney Road for a welfare test of the girlfriend. Deputies have been notified she was probably being held against her will with a gun or knife by her boyfriend, the discharge stated.
The launch stated when deputies arrived, they tried to make contact with each Brank and the girlfriend, however have been unsuccessful. Brank’s mom, who lives on the property, additionally tried to speak to Brank. After about an hour, Brank and the girlfriend got here out of the entrance door of the house, the discharge stated.
Brank was detained and upon additional investigation, deputies confirmed the girlfriend had been held against her will at gunpoint and had been threatened to stay quiet, the discharge stated. The girlfriend had seen marks kind an assault, it stated.
The launch stated deputies discovered a .40-calbur handgun hidden in a closet. Brank was arrested, taken earlier than the Justice of the Peace and served with the fees and positioned within the Burke County Jail, the discharge stated.
He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a 48-hour maintain and had his first courtroom date for the fees on Wednesday.