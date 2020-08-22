Shenzhen’s ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to ‘technology war’ with U.S By Reuters

©Reuters



By Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – As business prepare to list on the start-up board ChiNext under a brand-new U.S.- design IPO system on Monday, China’s Shenzhen will formally challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while including fuel to a “technology war” with the United States.

Eighteen business will start trading on the Nasdaq- design start-up board on Monday in a preliminary of listings. This follows months of reforms focused on fast-tracking going publics and enhancing funding for tech companies as the United States and China defend worldwide tech management.

Based on Shanghai’s year-old STAR Market, the expanding IPO reform will assist reinforce the appeal of China’s capital markets at a time when Chinese tech companies deal with growingU.S examination and danger of being delisted fromU.S markets.

The reform “will create very strong competitive forces between the two markets in attracting listing candidates,” stated Wilson Chow, TMT market leader at PwC Global, referring to the Shenzhen and Shanghai markets.

It might likewise contribute to a decoupling in between the United States and China in locations of innovation advancement, with possible consequences for capital markets and the telecommunication and software application …