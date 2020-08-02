Shenmue I & II – PlayStation 4



Price: $29.99 - $17.97

(as of Aug 02,2020 02:21:40 UTC – Details)



“SEGA’s most requested re-release of all time finally comes to a new generation. These pioneering classics deliver an epic story of revenge within a unique open world that is still unrivalled in depth and detail. With an all-new re-release on modern consoles, a new generation of gamers will experience one of the greatest game series of all time. Return to the legendary saga that defined modern gaming. The saga begins…again.

The Best Shenmue Experience

– Pioneering Dreamcast classic available for the first time on PS4, Xbox One.

– Updated user interface.

– Choice of modern or classic controls.

– Japanese audio available for the first time for a global audience.

– Fully scalable screen resolution.

The World Feels Alive

Japanese audio available for the first time for a global audience, and fully scalable screen resolution.

A tale of revenge on a grand scale: Solve the mystery of your father’s murder.

Faithful recreations of 1980s Japan and Hong Kong, China. Talk to anyone, scour the world for clues. NPCs live independent lives on their own schedule.

Distract yourself with arcade games, collectibles, duck racing, and more.