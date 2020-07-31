Shenmue 3 – PlayStation 4



Price: $59.99 - $19.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 16:22:59 UTC – Details)



Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist hell-bent on avenging his father’s death. In this third installment of the epic Shenmue series, Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father’s killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Ryo’s adventure leads him to towns and mountain villages where he can further his training, try his hand at gambling, play arcade games, and work part-time jobs while investigating those who know truth behind the Phoenix Mirror.

Epic Adventure: Immerse yourself in the stunning and magical world of Shenmue

Breathing, Living World : Explore inside and outside buildings, take on part-time jobs, play arcade games, and interact with local inhabitants of beautiful Chinese locales

Martial Arts Action : Put your training and upgraded skills to the test via intense free battles and intense Quick Time Events

Solve the Mystery : Converse with a colorful and diverse cast of characters and follow leads from those who hold the answers to the mysterious Phoenix Mirror