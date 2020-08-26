Sheldon Riley Reimagines Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ on ‘AGT’: Watch

Sheldon Riley hides his face behind a mask, however there’s absolutely nothing shy about his efficiencies.

As the quarter-finals continued Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent, the strange Australian vocalist picked an especially remarkable crystal mask for the celebration, and provided a powerhouse cover of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

Riley absolutely reimagined Kylie Minogue’s pop classic as a legendary heartbreaker.

The child of an Aussie mom and a Filipino daddy, Riley (genuine name Sheldon Hernandez) collected a following throughout his run on The Voice Australia in 2018, making an area in the last 4. He went back to the series in 2015 as an All-Star and completed for an opportunity to represent Australia at the 64th Eurovision Song Contest.

Watch his newest AGT efficiency listed below.