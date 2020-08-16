Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC

Creed, who made his very first NASCAR Truck Series win previously this season in a rain-shortened occasion at Kentucky, held back his GMS Racing colleague Brett Moffitt in a two-lap overtime Sunday to win the inaugural race on the Daytona Road Course.

Creed masterfully carried out the last 2 restarts, completely timing his entry to Turn 1 and clearing for the lead both times through Turn 3.

In addition to the win, Creed, 22, likewise gathered a $50,000 reward as part of theTriple Truck Challenge The Challenge will continue next week at Dover, Del., and after that Gateway.

“That was nerve-wracking,” Creed stated. “Brett is really good on road courses and he’s helped me so much in the Chevy simulator. I just didn’t make any mistakes. He tried to cross me up a few times in (Turns) 3 and 5 and I just stopped in the corners so he couldn’t get a run.

“I’m so happy for my guys – they’ve been working really hard. We’ve had a rough couple weeks, like running up front and losing an alternator. Thank you Brett for running me clean there.

“I’m just trying to make a name for myself. I’ve torn up a lot of (expletive). I give it my all every time I’m in the truck.”

Raphael Lessard ended up a career-best 3rd, Matt Crafton 4th and Austin Hill completed the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were …