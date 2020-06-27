Sheikh with so many homes: RICHARD KAY goes through the Emir of Abu Dhabi’s keyhole 

For a person who has Evian water sluicing through the pipes of his Ascot mansion, it appeared a wonderfully regular request. He owned a property in Spain, however not solely had he by no means visited it, he didn’t know precisely the place it was. Possibly close to Madrid?

Agent Andrew Lax claims that when he lastly situated the hilltop villa 40 miles north of the Spanish capital on behalf of its proprietor, the fabulously wealthy Emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, there was a shock in retailer.

The everlasting workers of 15 lined as much as greet him like royalty and revealed he was the first customer in 17 years.

Inside there have been extra surprises. In the kitchen — the place no meal had ever been cooked — there have been mentioned to be unused home equipment nonetheless wrapped in the producers’ Cellophane.

While, it’s mentioned, as soon as every week the sheets that had by no means been slept in had been stripped from beds in the 11 bedrooms and, alongside with towels — monogrammed with the United Arab Emirates ruler’s private motif — that had by no means dried a pair of fingers, laundered by the devoted retainers.

The single customer these 17 years in the past was, apparently, the Sheikh’s son who pronounced it ‘too quiet’ and left with out even staying an evening.

The property was named Al Dhafra after an oasis city on the Persian Gulf. Just sustaining it with its open-air summer season home lined with bullet-proof glass, patrolling guards and people workers conserving it pristine, was allegedly costing the Sheikh in the area of £450,000 a yr.

Not {that a} man with a fortune of £18 billion — the world’s fourth richest royal after the King of Thailand, the Sultan of Brunei and the King of Saudi Arabia — would even discover!

But this may be on no account the solely monument to mind-boggling wealth and profligacy of the rarely-seen president of the oil-rich UAE.

This week the High Court heard how Sheikh Khalifa was accused of reckless extravagance in a fancy authorized battle between him and the former managers of his £5.5 billion London property empire which incorporates the Berkeley Square property in Mayfair, the place tenants quantity Hermes, designer Alice Temperley and Annabel’s, the unique nightclub.

The case has revealed extraordinary claims about the eye-watering indulgence of the Sheikh, whose half-brother Sheikh Mansour owns Manchester City soccer membership, and particularly his portfolio of luxurious properties. The existence of a quantity of the properties had been revealed in courtroom papers.

Ascot Place, a Grade II-listed 18th century pile at Winkfield, Berks, on the edge of Windsor Great Park

Principal amongst them is Ascot Place, a Grade II-listed 18th century pile at Winkfield, Berks, on the edge of Windsor Great Park.

And nothing illustrates the money-no-object lavishness than the allegations of his wasteful possession of this gorgeous property. He purchased it in 1989 for a then report £18 million from Mick Flick, the Mercedes Benz inheritor.

Flick himself had solely taken possession the earlier yr however made a £three million revenue on the sale having purchased it from Jack Heinz II, grandson of the baked beans tycoon HJ Heinz, who had quietly lived there for the earlier 28 years.

Set in 400 acres of parkland with a lake, grotto and property cottages, its tranquil magnificence appeared to supply the good deal with for somebody who prizes his privateness — with the Queen at Windsor Castle amongst its closest neighbours.

Nonetheless, Sheikh Khalifa determined it wanted appreciable upgrading to satisfy his exacting requirements. His precedence was to construct a 6ft 6ins excessive wall round the four-mile perimeter. The formidable challenge, estimated to value £2 million, required sufficient bricks to construct 150 five-bedroom homes. But it failed to satisfy the approval of native planners, who refused him permission.

So he turned his consideration to the home itself and the place, in keeping with paperwork, he put in huge underground tanks which had been crammed with mineral water shipped from the spa city of Evian-les-Bains in the French Alps, the place the Abu Dhabi royals personal different properties.

There is a royal yacht, although such is the scale of the Azzam that calling it a yacht barely does it justice. At 590ft it’s the largest personal ocean-going yacht in the world

‘The tanks were as big as a multi-storey car park,’ claims somebody who has visited. ‘Apparently he didn’t like the native water so he had his personal shipped in by tanker and pumped through the pipes.’

The administrators of Lancer Property Asset Management, who’re being sued for ‘tens of millions of pounds’ in damages by the Sheikh’s corporations, declare nevertheless that, ‘apart from the occasional daytime visit,’ 71-year-old Sheikh Khalifa has by no means occupied the property.

Behind its good-looking facade, Ascot Place was, in keeping with a supply, by no means ‘big enough to become a royal palace’.

Possibly as a result of when he travels on his personal personal 747 jumbo jet it has been claimed that he brings an entourage —who fly individually on a 737 — of 100 workers together with his private beard trimmer.

Another ‘very grand’ residence had been bought for £5 million in 1980: Ham Gate, a Regency property adjoining to Richmond Park in south west London. But this, too, was mentioned to be too small to deal with all his workers and safety personnel.

In that occasion, courtroom papers say, he instructed his brokers to purchase a neighbouring property, just for the proprietor — a music impresario who was supplied ‘significantly above the market value’ — to refuse to promote.

In 2013, when a lavish get together to mark an official go to to the UK was deliberate at the Ham deal with, workers had been allegedly given 4 months to panorama the grounds, chopping down mature bushes and changing them with new pre-grown ones. They had been additionally required to purchase a number of close by properties to accommodate company for the night time of the get together and the subsequent night time.

The High Court heard that the Sheikh’s property have included about 140 properties in the most prosperous areas of London, together with Mayfair, Marylebone, Knightsbridge and Kensington (pictured is one of the properties he owns in Kensington)

Documents filed in the High Court declare that Sheikh Khalifa additionally owned a number of properties price an estimated £30 million in a trendy enclave overlooking Cannes in the south of France, one of which had its personal personal funicular connecting the home to the beachside resort.

These, although, had been mentioned to have been deserted in disrepair when the Sheikh did not get hold of permission to assemble a brand new palace. Not far alongside the Riviera, there’s understood to be one other residence at Antibes, whereas on the shores of Lake Geneva is the Sheikh’s primary French residence at Maxilly-sur-Leman close to Evian.

Which throws up one other of his eccentricities. Because when he’s in residence, it’s claimed, the home is restocked with provides flown in from his Gulf state each different day. And, sure, bottled water is alleged to be included.

Sheikh Khalifa’s property empire extends manner past Europe. In the Seychelles he has constructed an unlimited seven-storey mountain-top palace having appeased native opposition by pledging £100 million in assist to the island after its builders had been accused of inflicting huge air pollution to rivers and water programs.

The royal constructed a lavish palace and compound on the highest spot of the Seychelles, La Misere, primary island, on the website of a former US monitoring station

And, of course, there’s a royal yacht, although such is the scale of the Azzam that calling it a yacht barely does it justice. At 590ft it’s the largest personal ocean-going yacht in the world.

It has swimming pools, indoor and outside, a helipad, naturally, and state rooms for 36 company. It is alleged to have value £490 million and brought 4 years to construct whereas its annual operating expenditure is reported to be £48 million. Even sustaining such a beast of the seas didn’t apparently curb the Sheikh’s spending.

For the courtroom papers additionally disclose how Andrew Lax was instructed to find and purchase a home near Washington for the use of Sheikh Khalifa, who was scheduled to make an official go to to the U.S. however didn’t like staying in accommodations.

For this one transaction Lax was given a finances of £20 million. According to a supply near the case, the Sheikh’s solely requirement was that the property ought to possess underground parking so that he may transfer from his bullet-proof automotive into the home unobserved.

Several would-be properties had been recognized together with one owned by a founder of the on-line service supplier AOL and one other referred to as Hickory Hill, which was the Kennedy household mansion.

But after bother erupted in the Middle East, the go to was scrapped and the deliberate buy cancelled.

These revelations are amongst the newest disclosures from the courtroom battle between the administrators of Lancer Property and Berkeley Square Holdings, a set of corporations registered in the British Virgin Islands, whose final proprietor is Sheikh Khalifa and his household.

For 16 years, Lancer Property was employed as actual property supervisor and adviser to the Abu Dhabi royal household, who had been revealed in leaked paperwork referred to as the Panama Papers to have amassed one of the largest offshore property empires in Britain.

The High Court heard that the Sheikh’s property have included about 140 properties in the most prosperous areas of London, together with Mayfair, Marylebone, Knightsbridge and Kensington.

Among the well-known buildings he owns are the Jack Barclay automotive showroom on Berkeley Square, The Footman pub in Charles Street and the historic Guinea Grill in Bruton Place, in addition to the former BHS constructing on Oxford Street.

In 2017 Lancer had been sacked and have been accused of ‘siphoning off’ round £32 million whereas managing the Sheikh’s London property.

Lawyers for the Sheikh’s corporations declare the agency’s charges had been extreme and that there was a ‘dishonest arrangement’ with the former chairman of the Sheikh’s personal workplace.

Lancer’s administrators, together with founder Andrew Lax, deny the allegations and say the funds had been permitted by the Sheikh. They are counter-suing for £11 million in unpaid charges.

In their amended defence to the courtroom, the agency say they ‘witnessed profligacy’ that dwarfed the sums it charged.

They additionally plan to make use of as proof a doc with the ‘purported signature’ of Sheikh Khalifa which they declare ‘did not match known examples but rather appeared to match that of his brother Sheikh Mohammed’.

Since struggling a stroke in 2014, Sheikh Khalifa has largely withdrawn from public life. Day-to-day management of the UAE’s affairs are dealt with by Sheikh Mohammed, identified by his initials MBZ, who’s the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Lawyers appearing for Berkeley Square Holdings have denied the Lancer claims that Sheikh Khalifa has suffered ‘mental incapacity’ and have branded the allegation of profligacy as ‘irrelevant and embarrassing’.

All the similar, amid such claims of extra and swirling rumours, the case is poised to turn into more and more murky.

Meanwhile, it’s tempting to surprise the place the Sheikh’s acquisitiveness for property could come from.

Step ahead Khalifa’s father and former UAE ruler Sheikh Zayed, who died in 2004. He too had a string of properties. In 1988 he purchased Tittinghurst Park, as soon as owned by John Lennon earlier than he offered it to fellow Beatle Ringo Starr.

By the time Zayed had completed with it, the fairly home that impressed Lennon to jot down Imagine had undergone a gaudy transformation right into a gold and marble palace straight from the pages of Arabian Nights.

Ironically, his son has at all times wished to be taken severely moderately than be considered simply the newest oil wealthy Sheikh with extra money than sense. It is why he spent £20 billion hiring the world’s greatest architects and licensing some of the most well-known museum manufacturers — the Guggenheim and the Louvre — to remodel his sun-dried state right into a cultural oasis.

For now although, he’s extra well-known for putting in ingesting fountains that dispense Evian water in his Ascot mansion — despite the fact that the home has by no means been occupied.