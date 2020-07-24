Sheikh Raed Salah warns of Jewish extremists’ calls to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque – Middle East Monitor

The head of the Islamic Movement’s Northern Branch in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, the other day alerted of calls by Jewish extremists to storm Al- Aqsa Mosque in the coming days to carry out Talmudic routines in its lawns.

Sheikh Salah gotten in touch with Palestinians in Jerusalem and inside Israel to protect Al-Aqsa and resume praise in it to counter the extremists’ calls.

“The Israeli occupation has no legitimacy in Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite its false attempts to strip Palestinian and Islamic sovereignty over the mosque as a prelude to build the alleged temple.”

Last week, the Haifa District Court turned down an appeal submitted by Sheikh Raed Salah versus the 28- month jail sentence released versus him on charges of “incitement to violence” and signing up with a prohibited group in referral to the Islamic Movement’s Northern Branch.

