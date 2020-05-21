Sheffield United say Prince Abdullah remains their owner | Football News





Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud gained full management final September

Sheffield United have said Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud remains their owner.

An announcement by Companies House on Thursday stated Prince Abdullah ceased to be “a person with significant control” of the Premier League membership on October 18, 2019.

However, the Blades say there was no change in possession and count on Companies House to offer an replace within the coming days.

A membership assertion learn: “Sheffield United has obtained numerous questions in relation to filings with Companies House that had been made right this moment (Thursday, May 21 2020) by the membership and its direct mum or dad firm, Blades Leisure Limited.

“The membership confirms that there was no change in possession of the shares in both The Sheffield United Football Club Limited or Blades Leisure Limited.

“The filings at Companies House were made to allow Companies House to accurately reflect that ownership on the public record and not to disclose any change.

“Accordingly, HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud remains the final word owner and controller of Blades Leisure Limited and its subsidiary, The Sheffield United Football Club Limited.

“The club expects that the public record will be updated by Companies House to reflect the filings referred to above in the coming days.”