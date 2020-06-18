Sheffield United fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Premier League restart: Dates for seven Sheffield United games confirmed, all on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 18/06/20 10:10am
Sheffield United’s Premier League game at away to Aston Villa will be the first to be staged once the season restarts on Wednesday, June 17.
Chris Wilder’s team, who are chasing European qualification, then happen to be Newcastle United on the opening week-end of the campaign, before they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on June 24, with all three games live on Sky Sports.
In a packed schedule, the Blades then host Arsenal within an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday June 28 (1pm kick-off), before another league game go on Sky Sports – against Tottenham – on July 2.
And the Blades next three league assignments may also be shown on Sky Sports. The trio of fixtures begins making use of their trip to Burnley on July 5, before back-to-back home games against European rivals Wolves and Chelsea on July 8 and 11 respectively.
Sunday June 21
Newcastle vs Sheff Utd
Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wednesday June 24
Man Utd vs Sheff Utd
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Thursday July 2
Sheff Utd vs Tottenham
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Sunday July 5
Burnley vs Sheff Utd
Kick-Off: 12pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick
Wednesday July 8
Sheff Utd vs Wolves
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Saturday July 11
Sheff Utd vs Chelsea
Kick-Off: 5.30pm; Live on Sky Sports
Sheffield United fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United vs Everton
Southampton vs Sheffield United
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively go on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to engage in the reunite of live sport.
To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have launched a number of new features and updates to provide fans a far more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.