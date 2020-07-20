Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hails season of ‘great achievement’ | Football News





Billy Sharp shows his frustration during Sheffield United’s defeat to Everton

Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United can be proud of their achievements this season despite their dreams of European football coming across over.

The Blades have been the truth during their first Premier League campaign for 13 years. The club’s dream of European football looks to be over but Wilder’s side are guaranteed to complete in the most notable 10, regardless of the outcomes in the rest of the games of this final week of the season.

United concluded their property programme with a 1-0 defeat to Everton on Monday evening and, while Wilder was clearly disappointed to lose the overall game, he remained upbeat concerning the bigger picture.

“There were a lot of tired bodies and tired minds out there. We wanted to get a result but we just lacked that bit of quality that we needed in the end,” Wilder said.

“We experienced decent positions, especially in the second half, and tried getting in the game. We are disappointed with the target, the manner of it. After a cheap foul to give away, we should have inked better with the ball in.

“On reflection we have lost a game of football we felt we deserved something from and there’s nothing really in the overall game. And you then talk about the general situation we found ourselves in, cemented in the most notable 10 within our first season back.

“We shouldn’t even be talking about a bridge too far at all. For us to be in this position in the 37th game of the season is a great achievement.”

He continued: “I’m sure people will realize that I can’t be too critical of my players and what they will have given to me.

Sheffield United finish their season with a trip to Southampton on Sunday

“From my point of view, and I should imagine the thousands of Sheffield United fans’ point of view, regardless of the end result, if they have been here in the floor tonight I’m sure they might have shown the players the appreciation they deserve – players who’ve given positively everything.

“We have been one of the better promoted sides for a while and we aren’t one of those yo-yo clubs who have come back up with parachute payments, or one of the bigger promoted clubs. We can be proud of our achievements this year.”

What’s next for Sheffield United?

With all teams playing their final game of the season on Sunday at 4pm, Sheffield United travel to Southampton to bring down the curtain on their campaign.