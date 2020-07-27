Sheffield Eagles withdraw from Challenge Cup over player welfare concerns | Rugby League News







Sheffield Eagles have actually revealed their withdrawal from this season’s Coral Challenge Cup.

Sheffield, surprise winners of the competition in 1998, was because of host Super League side Hull FC in the last 16 of the competitors.

The RFL validated previously this month that the 2020 Championship and League One seasons will not resume after they were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with an absence of preparation for the clash versus their top-flight challengers, the Championship club have actually chosen to take out from the competition.

“Player welfare was the overriding factor in exiting this competition,” a club declaration checked out.

“Super League sides will have played 3 rounds prior to the next phase of the cup was because of happen compared to over 5 months given that our last competitive component.

“It was felt it wasn’t safe to compete, and to do so would risk serious injury to our players.”

The RFL welcomed Championship and League One clubs to play in an Autumn competition to assist commemorate the sport’s 125 th anniversary.

But the Eagles have actually declared it is not economically feasible for them to participate and have actually been required to take out “to help safeguard our long-term future”.

A club declaration stated: “Sheffield Eagles can validate that the club will not be taking part in the Autumn competitors for Betfred Championship and League One groups proposed by the Rugby Football League (RFL).

“The club shares the bitter frustration that will no doubt be felt by our fans, partners, and sponsors because we will not see the Eagles in action once again in 2020.

“These steps have been taken to help safeguard our long-term future.”