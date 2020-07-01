Sheff Wed 0 – 3 W Brom

Matheus Pereira’s double helped West Brom kick-start their automatic promotion push in the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Brazilian forward Pereira struck twice in the second period after Charlie Austin had marked his first league start since February by converting a first-half penalty.

The Baggies moved to within a point of leaders Leeds after securing their first win in five league games and more importantly sit five clear of third-placed Brentford, who had closed the gap 24 hours earlier.

Pereira arrived on loan from Sporting Lisbon last summer and boss Slaven Bilic will undoubtedly be delighted that’ll be turned into a permanent deal after the 24-year-old made his 30th league start of the season in the recent draw with Birmingham.

Charlie Austin scored a penalty as West Brom closed the gap on Championship leaders Leeds to only a point



It was another nights what-ifs for Wednesday, who could have closed to within six points of the play-offs with another victory having won at Bristol City on Sunday.

Garry Monk’s side made most of the running in the very first half since the visitors appeared to be a side who had taken only two points from their previous four matches.

Bilic made five changes following last Friday’s defeat at Brentford, but his side struggled to make in-roads until Moses Odubajo handed them a present towards the conclusion of the very first half.

The Owls defender found himself on the wrong side of Dara O’Shea in your community and his pull on the Baggies defender’s shirt was spotted by referee David Webb.

Austin stepped forward and buried his ninth league goal of the growing season in the underside corner.

Prior compared to that Wednesday had created the higher chances, with Connor Wickham central to many of their good work.

Wickham’s strength and quick feet opened a chance for Adam Reach on the edge of the area, but his first-time shot flew wide.

The on-loan Crystal Palace striker nearly sent Reach through on goal right after with an exemplary through ball, but West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs did well to snuff out the risk.

The Owls tried to answer their penalty setback through Dominic Iorfa, who headed wide at the back post following Jacob Murphy’s corner.

Austin’s penalty gave the Baggies huge lift and their tails were up at the restart.

They doubled their lead following more accurate build-up in the 58th minute when Gibbs’ exemplary cross was headed in off a post by Pereira.

The Owls were unlucky not to pull one right back three minutes later when Kadeem Harris’ thumping shot struck a post.

West Brom twice went close through substitute Kamil Grosicki, who was denied by Joe Wildsmith’s brave block after which Odubajo’s brilliant challenge in your community.

But the visitors sealed the points in the 85th minute through Pereira’s 2nd as that he lashed home a powerful end the goalkeeper after yet another sweeping counter.

What the managers said…

Sheffield Wednesday’s Garry Monk: “I think the first half was a missed chance of us. They looked somewhat nervous, but we did not quite benefit from it. It is a very unfortunate scoreline.

“We gave it everything, but their freshness showed in the second half.It was definitely not a scoreline that we deserved.”

West Brom’s Slaven Bilic: “I liked the performance you know. Everybody gave every thing and which was expected, nevertheless, you can crumble under the pressure, but we didn’t.

“It was not easy to play that game. There was big pressure on us and we responded like a proper, mature, quality team and that’s what I like about it. I’m really proud of the guys for tonight. Hopefully we are back in town.”