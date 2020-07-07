Sheepadoodle presses buttons on a sound board to shout commands like ‘play’ ‘beach’ and ‘park’

Most pet owners are proud when their dog learns to give them its paw.

But this 11-month-old sheepadoodle, named Bunny, has gone one step further by learning to ‘speak’ using a sound board.

An amazing video shows him pressing different buttons to ask to play, venture out and even tell owner Alexis Devine, from Tacoma, Washington, he loves her.

Bunny was introduced to the specially made communication pad as soon as that he arrived at the Devine house in September 2019.

He learned to press down on a specific button when he wanted to go outdoors or go for a wee.

A sheepadoodle named Bunny, from Tacoma, Washington, has ‘learned to talk’ by pressing buttons on a sound board. He can say things including ‘love you mom’ and ‘come play

The first word he mastered was ‘outside’ but his vocabulary now also includes ‘play’, ‘beach’ and ‘park’.

The dog can also speak about Ms Devine’s pet cat, named Spooky. He uses the buttons to say ‘Play, Spooky’ and also to require ‘happy scritches’ – a tickly scratch on his head.

Artist Ms Devine said: ‘The sound board has been an overwhelmingly positive experience.

‘Bunny and I work on engagement, tricks and obedience to strengthen our bond daily, but it’s added so much laughter, joy and wonder to our lives.

Bunny was introduced to the especially made communication pad when he attained the Devine family home in September 2019

He learned to press down on a specific button when he wanted to go outdoors or go for a wee

‘It’s always an adventure, and we have been thoroughly enjoying the ride regardless of the destination.

‘Bunny currently has 45 words on her board with five of these being new enough that individuals are still helping her to understand them contextually.’

Ms Devine was keen to introduce the unusual method of communicating after seeing the technology being used on line by other dog owners.

She made her own sound board after being inspired by speech language pathologist Christina Hunger and her dog Stella.

The first word that he mastered was ‘outside’ but his vocabulary now also contains ‘play’, ‘beach’ and ‘park’

The dog can also speak about Ms Devine’s pet cat, named Spooky. He uses the buttons to say ‘Play, Spooky’ and also to require ‘happy scritches’ – a tickly scratch on his head

Christina uses augmentative and alternative communication to help non verbal people communicate and was one of the first people to use the sound board with dogs.

Alexis said: ‘The first sound board that we used was one which I had made after following Christina’s guidance on her web log.

‘We used that for several months before I connected with Leo Trottier who’s a cognitive scientist.

‘He needed beta testers of a new device and that’s the board we have been currently using with Bunny.’