Sheep Take Over Golf Course in England, Act As Greenskeepers

The United Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown is baaahd for people that wish to play a round of golf, however it benefits groups of sheep … the pets are taking control of a fairway!!!

Check out this significant group of sheep strolling cost-free at the Avington Park Golf Course in Winchester, England … there has to do with 100 sheep starting a business on the web links, roaming as well as grazing on lawn at the distinguished 32- acre golf links.

The UK is under a stringent coronavirus lockdown, as well as the constraints prevent individuals from taking hacks on a fairway.

But these sheep are making a situation as vital employees, due to the fact that they’re practically taking control of the duty of greenskeepers!

We’ve seen pets beginning to take control of the globe as people sanctuary in area as a result of the break out of COVID-19 … as well as this scene is strangely comparable to the goats that took control of a community in Wales.



It’s also taking place in the United States … Santa Monica’s parks are being overrun with squirrels.