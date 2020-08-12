After Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick on Tuesday, President Donald Trump seemed to relish running against a Biden-Harris ticket.

“She is a person that’s told many, many stories that weren’t true,” Trump said during a White House press briefing.

President Trump criticizes Sen. Kamala Harris, saying he was “a little surprised” that Joe Biden picked her as his running made, but adds, “she was my number one draft pick and we’ll see how she works out.” https://t.co/Zh3v7wi2vN pic.twitter.com/ITjdRO1tTW — ABC News (@ABC) August 11, 2020

Trump details Harris’ many weaknesses

“She’s very big into raising taxes,” the President said. “She wants to slash funds for our military at a level that nobody can even believe. She is against fracking. She’s against petroleum products. I mean, how do you do that and go into Pennsylvania or Ohio or Oklahoma or the great state of Texas?”

“She’s against fracking,” he emphasized. “Fracking’s a big deal.”

Trump continued, “She’s in favor of socialized medicine, where you’re going to lose your doctors. You’re going to lose your plan. She wants to take your healthcare plans away from 180 million Americans. 180…