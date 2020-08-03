She ran out of gas, then disappeared. A search team found her eight days later.

A missing out on Washington teen who disappeared last month after she ran out of gas was found alive Saturday in a remote area of the Cascade Mountains, authorities stated.

Speaking to press reporters, King County constable’s representative Ryan Abbott stated it was a “miracle” that Giovanna Fuda, 18, was found after a week-long search.

“She’s in stable condition,” he stated. “This is a remarkable ending.”

Let our news satisfy your inbox. The news and stories that matters, provided weekday early mornings.

The King County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state launched this leaflet when Giovanna Fuda was missing out on. King County Sheriff’s Office

Fuda was last seen on July 24, when she left her house in the Seattle residential area of Maple Valley without informing her moms and dads where she was going. Her automobile was found deserted the next night near a mountain pass approximately 2 hours northeast of Maple Valley.

“We don’t know why she was up there,” her daddy, Bob Fuda, told NBC affiliate KING last week.

Authorities stated the automobile, a 2008 Toyota Corolla, had actually run out of gas. Her bag was still in the lorry however her mobile phone was gone. The King County Sheriff’s Office initially described her disappearance as “suspicious.”

Abbott stated the location was a dead zone for cell service so it was hard to trace her area through her phone’s GPS. Dense brush likewise made it difficult to search with a helicopter, he stated.

On Saturday, after a bloodhound tracked her scent more than a mile down the highway, a.