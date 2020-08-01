She lost her daughter to Covid-19. Now she's left to care for her 3 grandchildren

By
Mayukh Saha
-

After her 29-year-old daugher died from Covid-19, Anadelia Diaz was left to care for her three grandchildren, two of whom also were sick with coronavirus. Diaz shares her story with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. #CNN #News

