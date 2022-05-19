The first full look of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law shows Tatiana Maslany as the titular character- and attorney Jennifer Walters. According to the comic, she plays the role of Bruce Banner’s cousin- who also has the characteristics of turning tall and green when she gets angry. The Disney+ and Marvel Studios comedy would be chronicling the journey as tries to manage her powers while also taking on legal cases which are incidentally oriented towards the superhuman. And well, she also has to manage her relationships around.

She-Hulk Could Be Quite A Riot

In the She-Hulk trailer, the audience would see the attorney being tasked with extremely special cases at work- which would probably be utilizing her connection with the Avengers. This would come at the same time she grapples with her own burgeoning set of powers- where she needs the help of her cousin. Looking at the trailer, one can easily assume that Ruffalo and Maslany would be a riot together. In fact, there is a scene where Banner asks Jennifer to use her fear and anger to transform- to which Jennifer replies that that was her baseline for existing.

In the She-Hulk trailer, Jennifer Walters is simply a woman in her 30s who is currently dealing with her life and career and simply doesn’t want the attention that comes with being a hero. There is a curiosity about how she would be juggling her career as well as her superpower- and also find love at the same time.

The She-Hulk series would also feature Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Good surprise for those who just watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, right?