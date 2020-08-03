After being put on a ventilator for 6 weeks due to Covid-19, Mayra Ramirez was so ill she required a double-lungtransplant Ramirez and the cosmetic surgeon who carried out the operation,Dr Ankit Bharat, share their experience.
Home Top Stories She had a double-lung transplant after Covid-19 battle. Her message to virus...
Most Popular
Strange Meteorites Found Across Earth Revealed as Fragments of The Same Baby Planet
Before our Solar System had worlds, it had planetesimals. Scientists believe that many of the meteorites that have actually struck Earth are fragments...
She had a double-lung transplant after Covid-19 battle. Her message to virus doubters
After being put on a ventilator for 6 weeks due to Covid-19, Mayra Ramirez was so ill she required a double-lungtransplant Ramirez and...
Bolsonaro: Brazilian President says he has ‘mold’ in his lungs as his wife tests...
In his very first Facebook live video given that recuperating from Covid-19, Bolsonaro stated: "I've just taken a blood exam. I was a...
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Doug Pederson, PhiladelphiaEagles (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Doug Pederson is the 2nd NFL head coach to test positive for...
With a heavy hand, India rides out Kashmir’s year of disquiet By Reuters
2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted roadway throughout limitations in Srinagar 2/2 By Fayaz Bukhari SRINAGAR,...
Trump briefly taken to underground bunker amid protests
President Trump was briefly taken to a White House underground bunker as protesters gathered in Washington, according to a White House official and a...
Frigidaire FFMV1645TS 30″ Over the Range Microwave with 1.6 cu. ft. in Stainless Steel
Price: (as of - Details) Over the range 1000 watts/ 10 Power levels 2 Speed ventilation/ 220 cfm/ cooktop LED lighting Dimensions (WHD):...
Does Coronavirus Linger? What We Know About How Viruses Hide in The Brain And...
As millions of people are recuperating from COVID-19, an unanswered concern is the degree to which the infection can "hide out" in relatively...