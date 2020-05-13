She ‘got through it fine’

Matt Damon exposes that his oldest little girl, Alexia Barroso, has actually recuperated from COVID-19

“Our oldest daughter’s in college,” the star told Dublin’s Spin 1038 radio onWednesday “Obviously, that’s been shut down. But she’s in New York City, and she had COVID really early on, along with her roommates, and got through it fine.”

He took place to state 21- year-old Alexia– that’s from his partner Luciana Barroso’s initial marital relationship as well as whom Damon has actually increased as his very own– is doing OK currently. They will certainly “reunite with” Alexia, that had a small role in Damon’s movie We Bought a Zoo, “at the end of the month,” he stated.

Damon relocated to Dublin in March with Luciana, whom he wed in 2005, as well as their 3 youngest children– Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, as well as Stella, 9– to fire the movie The LastDuel Production, which had actually begun in France, was stopped as a result of the coronavirus, yet they remained in the Dublin suburban area Dalkey, which he stated has actually been “like a fairytale” as well as “one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been.”

Because they intended to be there for numerous months, Damon stated they have actually been lucky when it concerns education their 3 more youthful children.

"Obviously what's going on the world is horrible, but for my family, it timed out right," he told hosts Nathan O'Reilly and Graham O'Toole. "I'm with my entire family, [minus Alexia], I have actually obtained my youngsters, as well as we have instructors with us due to the fact that we were intending on missing out on institution for concerning 8 weeks. So we have actually obtained what no one else has, which is real, real-time people educating our youngsters. All their buddies, you understand, the colleges are all closed down down back house [in L.A.] as well as all the youngsters are doing remote understanding, so we really feel guilty. We have actually obtained this sort of unbelievable established."

And in a couple of weeks, the entire family members will be back with each other in the UNITED STATE

"We're mosting likely to return to Los Angeles as well as [Alexia's] mosting likely to appear so we'll all be with each other as well as find out what the hell we're mosting likely to do," he stated. "It's such a weird limbo that we're done in."

Damon took place to reveal concern for“Lucy’s mom and my mom. It’s scary for that generation. Everyone’s kind of — I think we’ve all got the message now. Everybody’s doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and everything we can to mitigate this, but it’s frightening, certainly, for our parents.”(Damon’s daddy passed away in2017 after a lengthy fight with cancer cells.)

Damon additionally discussed his function inContagion, which has actually been contrasted to the coronavirus pandemic.((********************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )as well as various other actors participants made PSAs advertising hand-washing.)

(********************************************************************************* )he stated.”I hope some good can come out of it. Luckily this isn’t as lethal as it might have been, so maybe this was a really good dry run for the big one that might come because these things do come along every few decades so it’s best to be ready for it.”

