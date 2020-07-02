Shayna Taylor Gives Clues To Less-Than-Amicable Ryan Seacrest Breakup In Instagram Posts About ‘Pain’ & ‘The Right Person’!

Shayna Taylor is letting us know how she feels following the Ryan Seacrest split.

The on-again, off-again relationship seems to have ended for good after seven years recently, a well known fact we only learned after seeing photos of Ryan out with an other woman in Cabo San Lucas last week. Since then, the American Idol host’s rep confirmed to multiple outlets:

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

That statement causes it to be sound so mutual, nearly pleasant, right? Well, in the event that you read involving the lines on Shayna’s recent Instagram Story posts, there’s still another tale being told…

Related: Christina Ricci Granted Emergency Protective Order From Husband

The 28-year-old chef is all about positivity usually, but lately a few of her inspirational quotes really are a little less Pollyanna and a little more Cryptic Khloé. On Wednesday, she put up a screenshot of an IG post by the Rising Woman account, that was all about being with the incorrect person:

“You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up. Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

Seems like Shayna particularly relates — maybe because Ryan wasn’t prepared to commit? It had been plenty of years without rock. Just sayin’. Several hours later she posted still another very telling paragraph:

“When I run after what I think I want, my days are a furnace of distress and anxiety. If I sit in my own place of patience, what I need flows to me and without any pain. From this I understand that what I want also wants me, is looking for me and attracting me. There is a great secret in this for anyone who can grasp it.”

These, too, aren’t Shayna’s words, despite the fact what she posted seems to be her very own handwriting in a journal. No, this can be a quote by the 13th century poet Rumi. However, it’s still obviously quite highly relevant to the human condition — and an excellent meditation on getting dumped by a man you keep attempting to make love you when he’d rather replace you with another blonde woman in Cabo. (We’re pretty sure that’s what Rumi was referring to, too.)

What you think happened between Ryan and Shayna??

[Image via Jeff Grossman/WENN.]