Shay Okelola: British tight end discusses signing for Phoenix Red Tails in the WFLA | NFL News

Shay Okelola has actually invested the last 6 years studying tape of the NFL’s elite in the middle of her advancement as one of British American Football’s brightest female skills.

Now, she is among several trendsetters for the development of the females’s video game with the objective of girls one day keeping in mind from her movie as they aim to burglarize the sport.

The London Warriors tight end has actually registered to play for the Phoenix Red Tails in the newly-formed Women’s Football League Association (WFLA), with the inaugural season due to begin in May 2021.

“Even for myself having to watch film and when I get referred to players to look at, it would be male players,” stated Okelola on Sky Sports’ Check In.

” I comprehend since they have actually been controling the sport for so long however the WFLA has actually provided us that freedom to be equivalent to the guys’s sport.

“The WFLA have actually been extremely forward in pressing females’s sport, females’s equality. Some of the owners are females of high status in the world. Just putting awareness out there that females are here and we’re here to remain.

“I hope that first WFLA league pushes that and shows everyone that ‘wow, this is a thing’, but also there are women out there that didn’t even know this sport existed for women. This gives them the opportunity to say ‘okay, this is available, let me try’ which is exactly what happened to me.”

The WFLA, the very first expert females’s football organisation, intends to offer its professional athletes and coaches with an expert wage in addition to the very same advantages that guys delight in, while likewise assuring that gamers will never ever need to pay to play.

Santia Deck made history previously this year when she ended up being the very first lady to sign a multi-million-dollar football agreement as she associated the LA Fames.

“I do want to give other people that opportunity to be like ‘okay, if I want to play, this is the style I want to play with and this person is a women’,” Okelola included. “To even see individuals from all kinds of backgrounds in one sport is remarkable.

“The NFL is rather varied however it’s all guys, today you have a females’s league that’s entirely varied. It’s absolutely for me the most varied group I’ve been on in regards to background and culture.

“I can’t wait to get over and meet all of them and see how people from different walks of life have come together by this one sport.”

Okelola had actually gotten in touch with the Red Tails by means of her coach after discovering the chance on social networks, prior to sending out over movie video footage, participating in an interview to discuss her background and ultimately making a location together with 4 of her Warriors team-mates.

“My friend and my team-mate had actually been signed, two of them had been signed before I had and when I saw the opportunity I was like ‘I’ve got to jump on this, I’m not getting any younger and it’s something I’ve always had on my bucket list to play internationally and I do love the sport so I don’t mind going’,” she discussed.

“I’m anticipating pressing myself to brand-new limitations since it is a brand-new nation, the environment is various, I’ll be living over there so I’ll be far from whatever I understand.

“I’ll get experience that I’ll never be able to replicate anywhere else because nowhere else can give me what the WFLA is going to provide for me in terms of being paid to play, being around like-minded people from all over the world, being able to make friends with people from all over the world and having competition.”

While the worldwide growth of the guys’s video game has actually been well-documented, the females’s video game is yet to get the very same type of acknowledgment, Okelola herself confessing lots of are most likely uninformed of the chances available.

The WFLA will include gamers stemming from flag and complete contact backgrounds, consisting of the Legends Football League – previously referred to as the Lingerie Football League.

It was being around male pals that played the sport and who presented her to the guidelines that influenced Okelola to attend her very first Warriors training school.

“It was horrendous”, she joked. “I was out of breath, I was worn out, my body was injuring, I wished to go house and this was all after the heat up.

“I went back for some weird reason and haven’t looked back since.”

Take a minute to scroll through Okelola’s Instagram page and photos of her in pads are spread in between makeup tutorials and proof of a love for style.

There is more than one side to her, and making sure that stays the case is very important to Okelola.

“I still like to be a girl,” she stated. “I seem like me and football are 2 various individuals. I have a huge alter-ego when I play football.

” I can get struck over and over once again and get up and still keep playing, I’ve had concussions and kept playing, I’ve had actually fractured bones and still kept going since of the momentum.

” I leave that on the field and I go and become myself. I do not truly blend the 2 since there’s a great deal of hostility in the sport where you need to have the ability to hold your own versus individuals that are larger than you.

“I go to work and talk to everyone nicely and we have a great day, I go out with my friends, I do my makeup and my hair. But when I’m on the field I have my hair in braids, I have no makeup on, I’m very focused and this is the goal.”

A smile sneaks through as Okelola discusses the Red Tails, a chance to play the sport she enjoys in America having as soon as appeared like a pipeline dream.

The league itself represents perhaps the most significant stride yet for the females’s video game, with 1,920 gamers set to be spread out throughout 32 groups comprised of 55- individual lineups plus a five-player practice team.

“I took the leap because I was like ‘you’re not getting any younger’, this opportunity might never come again and I never wanted to look back and be like ‘oh, I could have been an international football star but I didn’t go’,” she stated.

“That alone pressed me forward and provided me the momentum to even wish to play the sport abroad.

“I’ve constantly wished to take this sport since I’ve put a lot into it, physically, psychologically, economically, that I could not go without providing it an opportunity.

“Again I’m still looking forward and have hope that it’s going to be remarkable. The feeling behind it, I’m so delighted each time I think of it.”

