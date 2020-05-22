Shawano County campground owner says she’ll treat wearing masks on her property as a burglary in progress

GRESHAM, Wis. (WAOW) — Ann Retzlaff is the owner of Annie’s Campground in Shawano County. For the previous 10 years she stated Memorial Day has symbolized the kickoff to summer time on the campground. The campground has quite a few occasions deliberate all through the weekend. However, this would be the first Memorial Day weekend in the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This weekend we’re probably going to have 1200+ people here,” Retzlaff said. “My responsibility is to take care of my family and my property, but also I run a business so it’s my responsibility to also provide as safe of an environment as I can.”

To proceed to offer a protected atmosphere for her campground, Retzlaff stated masks are prohibited when individuals are first coming into her services.

“Unfortunately there have been people taking advantage of small businesses in our area and the vulnerabilities that it projects simply because it’s now become the norm that masks are acceptable,” Retzlaff stated. “Masks will not be allowed in my constructing. We wish to do a optimistic facial recognition.”

If somebody is wearing a masks, they will need to take away it earlier than getting into any of the buildings on the campground. Retzlaff stated her and her workers want to have the ability to establish a particular person, or else it is going to be handled as a burglary in progress.

Retzlaff added that it takes police and first responders a minimal of 10 minutes to get to the distant campsite, so there will not be hesitation to behave on the “burglary in progress” relying on the character of the scenario for individuals who do not take away their masks. After self-identification, Retzlaff stated you’ll be able to then put on your masks at your campsite if you would like.

During the pandemic, well being officers have stated it is vital to put on masks to your personal security and the protection of these round you.