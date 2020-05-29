Shaun White Goes IG Official With Nina Dobrev, Wins Quarantine Gold

Breaking News

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are quarantining collectively and need everybody to know … with the brand new couple going official on Instagram!!

The duo sparked rumors when noticed out in public earlier this 12 months … and have been spending a LOT of time collectively ever since.

The 33-year-old famous person just about confirmed everybody’s hypothesis on Friday … displaying off the ‘Vampire Diaries’ star trimming his signature purple locks for a quarantine lower. You know, cute couple-y stuff.

Dobrev has a ardour for snowboarding and White is likely one of the greatest to ever do it (3-time Olympic gold medalist) … so it looks as if a pure match!

White has beforehand dated Sarah Barthel of Phantogram … and Dobrev most lately dated filmmaker Grant Mellon.

As for the haircut … White’s new look is not dangerous in any respect. Maybe Nina’s bought a second profession in cosmetology??

Waiting in your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, this ain’t the primary couple to blossom in the course of the world pandemic … as we beforehand reported, Lakers star Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow began relationship in quarantine … and have been even noticed out holding palms final month.