Shaun Wane: New England rugby league boss still striving to become a better coach | Rugby League News





Shaun Wane is continually striving to become a better rugby league coach

Even with no rugby league being performed at current, Shaun Wane finds his days since being appointed England’s new head coach as busy as ever.

In the previous week, the 55-year-old has held a prolonged webinar with the opposite members of the nationwide group’s efficiency unit, together with the ladies’s and wheelchair coaches, and is making his means by particular person conversations with the 31 gamers named in his squad for final month’s cancelled get-together at Old Trafford.

When he isn’t doing that, Wane is spending his days talking to sporting contacts, together with making an attempt to study any classes which might make him a better coach and in flip assist England knock Australia off their perch because the kings of worldwide rugby league.

“I want us to think outside the box – how can we give our players the jump on every other nation playing rugby league? And that’s what we’re doing,” Wane stated.

“I’m very proud of what we’re thinking of and the idea of the webinar was making sure everybody involved in the RFL is up to date, they know what I’m thinking, what my philosophies are and how I think – and I do think a bit differently.”

Wane’s teaching report speaks for itself. In seven years in control of Wigan Warriors, he guided his hometown membership to three Super League Grand Final triumphs, plus success within the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge.

Prior to being appointed head coach on the Cherry and Whites, he had hung out as a scout for the membership and 9 seasons overseeing the U18s group, having hung up his boots in 1994 after a greater than respectable enjoying profession as a hard-nosed ahead for Wigan, Leeds and Workington Town.

Shaun Wane loved a profitable spell as Wigan head coach

Of all of the coaches he labored beneath as a participant, it was maybe Graham Lowe who had essentially the most lasting impression on Wane although.

Lowe’s three years on the outdated Central Park within the late 1980s noticed Wigan firmly set up themselves because the premier aspect within the British skilled recreation, with Wane enjoying a half – maybe most notably within the 1987 World Club Challenge win over Manly when he was named man of the match.

But to this present day, the previous New Zealand worldwide’s methods are one thing which Wane makes use of to kind a part of his teaching philosophy.

“There were a lot of coaches I learnt from at Wigan – and quite a few coaches I learned not what to do as well,” Wane stated.

“Geoff Lyon, who coached me with the Great Britain Colts once I was a child, had a huge affect on me, however I’d say Graham Lowe [had the biggest influence].

“He was a man for who attention to detail and quality repetition made perfect. It’s stuff like that which is very important to me and Graeme Lowe had a big influence on my coaching.”

To this present day, Wane has contacts at a number of NRL golf equipment he frequently consults too, however influences lengthen past the rugby league sphere. Indeed, he’s considered one of a lengthy line of coaches from the game to communicate to these within the NFL to sustain with the most recent teaching developments in America.

He is considered one of a number of from the 13-man code to have a spell teaching in rugby union too, holding a high-performance position with the Scottish nationwide set-up prior to returning to his roots as substitute for outgoing England boss Wayne Bennett.

Shaun Wane has a number of contacts within the NRL he makes use of to study from

But whereas Wane admitted his time in union proved irritating, he still picked up a lot he will probably be in a position to implement in his new job.

“The preparation and detail we had at Wigan was very good, but because of the money in rugby union they do things a little bit differently,” Wane stated.

“They spend extra and there are issues we won’t do in league, however there are issues I took from rugby union just like the coaching, the services and the element in conferences.

“My mentality is it doesn’t matter who I speak to, I can learn from everybody. I talk to my next-door neighbour over the fence who’s a rugby union fan and I learn from him every day.

“My time in rugby union was very frustrating, but enjoyable as well and I met some really good people, so I will use things from that in rugby league now I’m back.”

His time in control of Wigan noticed him seek the advice of with coaches in soccer and netball, whereas Wane just lately joined former England soccer worldwide and rugby league fan Stuart Pearce on a podcast as effectively.

The former Wigan St Patricks junior is even engrossed in a documentary collection concerning the Australian cricket group at current making an attempt to decide up any helpful suggestions he can for when he lastly will get again out on the coaching floor with the England group forward of this winter’s scheduled Ashes collection.

“I don’t see this as time at home, I’m watching lots of games, reading lots of books and trying to get in touch with lots of NRL coaches to learn something,” Wane stated.

“I would like to enhance and get better, and I would like to make us pretty much as good as all people else after we come out of this.

“I go to bed a better person and a better coach, and I’m happy.”