Shaun Wane: George Williams can still improve | Rugby League News





George Williams has made a powerful begin to life within the NRL

Shaun Wane believes there may be still loads of enchancment for George Williams to make, regardless of his spectacular begin to life in Australia.

The England half-back has gained rave evaluations from Australian pundits for his shows within the NRL since making the swap to Canberra Raiders from Wigan Warriors over the winter, with now-retired Kangaroo icon Cooper Cronk amongst these heaping reward on him.

England head coach Wane was conserving watch from afar as Williams starred once more in Canberra’s victory over Melbourne Storm on Saturday and whereas he’s happy to see the 25-year-old performing nicely, he’s in little question he can produce higher.

“I thought the Aussies went over the top,” Wane, who coached Williams throughout his time in cost at Wigan, stated. “They have been raving about him.

“I’ve seen him do these issues lots of of occasions, he does it in Super League, but it surely would not appear to be recognised. I believed he did some good issues, however he can have extra involvement.

“If George had delivered that for me at Wigan, I’d have been into him. I’m positive different Super League coaches might have been the identical.

“He did well, no question. I’m a big George Williams fan, but he needs to improve.”

Williams, who has 10 caps for England, will undoubtedly come into the reckoning as Wane builds in the direction of subsequent 12 months’s Rugby League World Cup in England.

Finding the fitting mixture within the halves has confirmed one thing of a difficult conundrum for England in recent times, with Wane’s predecessor Wayne Bennett utilizing eight totally different half-backs in eight totally different partnerships throughout his first three years.

Jackson Hastings and Gareth Widdop, each of whom have been not noted of Wane’s preliminary 31-man squad for the now-cancelled Ashes sequence, have been the popular partnership in all 4 of Great Britain’s Tests below Bennett final winter as nicely.

Wane has a transparent concept of what he expects from his halves although and is assured he’ll have the ability to discover a answer to the issue.

0:30 George Williams was in positive kind for Canberra Raiders of their conflict with Melbourne Storm. George Williams was in positive kind for Canberra Raiders of their conflict with Melbourne Storm.

“I’m very confident and very comfortable with it,” Wane stated. “Not only with the half-backs but the middles, the edges, too, I’ve got some good players there.

“With the halves, I like how all of them play. They all have to play straight and so they have working video games whereas there are particular issues the place I’ll differ from the pinnacle coaches in Super League and the NRL.

“It’s just about finding that happy medium where we can all agree exactly what those players are going to have to deliver to get in the England team.”