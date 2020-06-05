Shaun Gayle: What happened between Drew Brees and Malcolm Jenkins is part of the issue | NFL News





Malcolm Jenkins has criticised Drew Brees for his latest feedback

Shaun Gayle believes Drew Brees’ feedback concerning kneeling for the nationwide anthem underline the lack of understanding white Americans have for the lives of black Americans.

Brees has been topic to widespread criticism after saying he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America” after being questioned over the prospect of gamers kneeling in protest following the death of George Floyd.

Malcolm Jenkins, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in free company this offseason, issued a heartfelt and strongly-worded response to his team-mate, which partly states: “Drew, unfortunately you’re somebody who doesn’t understand their privilege. You don’t understand the potential you have to actually be an advocate for the people that you call brothers.”

Brees has since posted an announcement apologising for his remarks, admitting his feedback have been “insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”

“What happened between Drew Brees and Malcolm Jenkins is part of the issue,” Gayle instructed Sky Sports News’ Richard Graves. “There’s a portion of white America that doesn’t see what is taking place to black Americans.

“Your workforce chief in Drew Brees in talking about this has taken the narrative that this is about the US flag and disrespecting the army, that narrative was pushed by the president and it is not the actual narrative as to why Kaepernick began to kneel in the first place.

“I think what it comes down to is when Brees made those statements there was no acknowledgement and in order to have empathy you have to acknowledge something was there. In order to understand what your friend, teammate or brother is going through, you have to be able to see what it is they’re dealing with.”

Jenkins was not alone in condemning Brees’ views, with star Saints receiver Michael Thomas posting “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that”, though didn’t identify Brees particularly.

Saints defensive finish Cam Jordan in the meantime tweeted “Be a better ally”, the pair and the relaxation of their team-mates having taken a knee collectively previous to their matchup with the Miami Dolphins in London again in 2017.

“Unfortunately, things like this can cause an erosion in the locker room,” added Gayle. “Two issues can occur, both they will attempt to struggle by way of that, which lots of the nation must as a result of of what is taking place.

“Or you are taking this chance and schooling for individuals to grasp that we’re all on this collectively and social injustice impacts everybody whether or not individuals consider it or not, as a result of despite the fact that you are in the entrance of the boat, and there are these in the again of the boat, when the boat begins to sink everyone is going to undergo.

“Let’s hope this doesn’t affect the team-mates for the Saints. In professional sports there is a profound connection.”

Saints linebacker Demario Davis has praised Brees for publicly apologising, recognising the 41-year-old’s assertion as an indication of management.

“These are the same individuals that will stand with you when you get married, the ones that you’ll be with when your families play together on vacation,” continued Gayle. “They’re additionally the ones that at occasions will carry you to your remaining resting place if you go away.

“It’s a really particular bond and I hope these guys can work it out. Specifically, they’ve to grasp that there is division and they’ve to unravel that by serving to white America perceive what black America is going by way of.

“This situation, as horrific as it’s been, is a culmination. It’s happened over and over again and this is where we find ourselves and we have to do something about that.”

The dialogue surrounding the nationwide anthem circles again to Colin Kaepernick, who determined to take a knee whereas with the San Francisco 49ers again in 2016 in peaceable protest in opposition to police brutality and racial oppression.

Kaepernick had labored with former Green Beret Nate Boyer in arising with ‘taking a knee’, just for President Donald Trump to criticise his actions as ‘disrespectful’ to the American flag and later encourage groups to fireplace gamers that protested.

“If you take a look on Twitter and see all the different posts, some that say that ‘it’s better to take a knee on the turf than a knee on a black man’s neck’,” Gayle continued.

“It comes all the way down to understanding that what Colin Kaepernick did, and I’ve to say this as an ex-athlete, in some methods we have been past amazed.

“It was a undeniable fact that here is a man who has a lot going for him and he was keen to offer all of it as much as assist different individuals and assist those that can’t converse for themselves.

“To see how the NFL and the media who had a microphone and how they addressed that, how they pushed him aside and out of the game, which was a travesty, it comes down to this thing going full circle and coming back to the point where the murder of black men and women is what his stance was about.”

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneeling in protest in opposition to police brutality in 2016

Kaepernick has since been unable to safe one other job in the NFL, whereas in 2018 his former 49ers team-mate Eric Reid, who had joined him in protesting, filed an official grievance letter alleging workforce house owners and the NFL had colluded to stop his employment.

“It was real, it was specific and those in charge and those decision-makers should have paid attention, they should have let Kaepernick and his message stay in the game,” stated Gayle.

“In my opinion, I think everyone should kneel. The referees, the coaching staff, even some of the owners because this is not a disrespectful thing.

“People which can be paying consideration learn and heard about Kaepernick saying he talked to somebody in the army. They’re the ones who stated ‘this is how we honour our fallen’ so to go by a distinct narrative as Drew Brees did is a mistake.”

