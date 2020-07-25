Sharp SMD2489ES 24″ loT Microwave Drawer with 1.2 cu. ft. Capacity, 950 Watts, 11 Power Levels, Edge-to-Edge Black Glass, in Stainless Steel



Price: $1,398.00

This 24″ microwave drawer by Sharp offers their Wave motion sensor technology, allowing for quick touchless access. It also features 1.2 cu. ft. capacity, hidden touch glass, edge-to-edge black glass and dampened drop-down control panel.

Concealed, Touch Glass Controls with dampened drop-down panel opens at an easy-to-read and operate 45° angle.

Built-In Airflow Control For cabinet flush mounting.

Modern Edge-to-Edge Black Glass Design

24” width; 1.2 cu ft. cavity, 950 watts, 120 Volts, 15 Amps, 60 Hz. Frequency

11 Power Level, Control Lock and Demo Mode