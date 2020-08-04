Sharp R1874T 850W Over-the-Range Convection Microwave, 1.1 Cubic Feet, Stainless Steel



Price: $579.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 14:51:42 UTC – Details)



The Sharp R1874T 1.1 Cu. Ft. 850W Over-the-Range Convection Microwave Oven, in stainless steel, provides added room, and simple installation. The built-in exhaust system offers three convenient venting options – horizontal, vertical or ductless recirculation – to provide convenience for range-top cooking. The oven has an Interactive Cooking System with Custom Help key for easy-to-follow cooking and programming instructions. It is also equipped with a 4-way convection system that browns, bakes, broils and crisps.

850-watt, over-the-range convection microwave browns, bakes, broils, crisps, and roasts

2-color, 7-digit, interactive display; Smart and Easy sensor settings

1.1-cubic-foot, stainless-steel interior with light; 13-inch turntable provides even heating

Built-in exhaust system; hood light, powerful fan, low and high racks included

Outer Dimensions: 29-15/16 by 16-11/32 by 15-9/32 inches

Inner Dimensions: 13-13/16 by 8-1/16 by 17-1/8