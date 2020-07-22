Sharp R-21LCFS Medium Duty Commercial Microwave (Dial Timer, 1000-Watts, 120-Volts) (Update of R-21LCF)



Price: $359.00 - $260.00

(as of Jul 22,2020 23:22:59 UTC – Details)



Sharp is dedicated to improving people’s lives through the use of advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. The classic dial timer can be set anywhere from 10 seconds to 6 minutes and includes bright LED indicators that permits “at-a-glace” monitoring. The 1.0 cubic ft. capacity can accommodate a 13-1/2” platter, prepackaged foods, single servings or a half-size pan in either direction. When the door is opened during cooking, the remaining time is cancelled; saving energy and increasing the magnetron’s life. Stainless steel exterior wrap and interior for easy cleaning and a commercial look. A handy “on-the-spot” reference for timesaving convenience is located above the timer with recommended times for heating a variety of popular foods.