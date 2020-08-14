Sharp R-1514 1-1/2-Cubic-Foot 1000-Watt Over-the-Range Microwave, Stainless

Price:
$339.95 - $319.95
(as of Aug 14,2020 17:45:19 UTC – Details)
Sharp microwave oven R-1514 over the range stainless ,sensor concealed touch, 6 instant action keys, 2 speed fan, high/low work light 11 power levels.
1000-watt 1-1/2-cubic-foot microwave with 19 automatic settings
Large, 14-1/8-inch-diameter carousel turntable adds capacity and versatility
11 Smart and Easy sensor settings for most-popular microwaved foods
Convenient auto-touch control panel; 5-digit, 2-color, lighted display
Measures 29-15/16 by 16-1/4 by 15-9/16 inches; 1-year limited