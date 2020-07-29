Sharp KB-6524PS 24-Inch Microwave Drawer Oven, 1.2 cu. ft., Stainless Steel



Innovative thinking led to the world’s first Microwave Drawer™ Oven, an appliance that has helped revolutionize kitchen design and microwave oven placement. Now Sharp introduces the next generation of this successful appliance – larger, sleeker and more accessible than ever. The KB6524PS microwave drawer fits in the same space as other Sharp 24-inch models, yet it’s larger 1.2 cubic feet interior is tall enough to hold a 20 oz. cup from your favorite take-out coffee store. Plus, there are two convenient ways to open or close the drawer – either pull or push the Easy Open handle or simply touch the Auto-Touch™ control panel.

ROOM TO SPARE: 1.2 cubic feet interior offers plenty of cooking space, with room enough for a 4-quart casserole dish or a 20-oz. beverage from your favorite coffee shop

SMART DESIGN: AutoTouch key opens and closes the door automatically when your hands are full

SENSOR COOK TECHNOLOGY: 11 sensor programs virtually eliminate guesswork from cooking and defrost times

WATTAGE: 950 Watts

DIMENSIONS(WxHxD): 23.88″ x 15.88″ x 26.19″