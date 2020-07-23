Sharp Electronics Corporation ZSMC2242DS, Stainless Steel Sharp Countertop 1200 Watt Microwave Oven, 2.2 cu. ft



Our extra-large family-size Sharp Carousel microwave oven features our most generous capacity. This 2. 2 cu. ft. microwave has a bigger capacity to cook and reheat larger portions of food. Ideal for large families and entertaining, it fits larger serving trays and casserole dishes. The 1200 watts give you all the power you need for fast cooking and rapid reheating. Innovative features like One-Touch controls, Sensor Cook Technology, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make cooking and reheating your favorite foods, snacks and beverages easier. The easy-to-clean modern brushed stainless steel finish complements your style. This stylish countertop model can also be built-in with an optional, Sharp trim kit for a 27″ or 30″ custom look (trim kit sold separately). With decades of experience designing smart, innovative microwaves, its easy to see why home cooks throughout the world trust Sharp Carousel. Package Content: microwave oven manual .

Full-sized, 2. 2 cu. ft. capacity to cook and reheat larger serving trays

Up to 1200 watts of cooking power with 10 power levels

Blue LED display creates a modern look and improves visibility

Sensor Cook for precise cooking and reheating with 6 presets