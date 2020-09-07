Sharp decrease in number of building permits granted to Palestinians by Israel – Middle East Monitor

The number of building permits Israel has granted Palestinians in the occupied territories has decreased by 45 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, reported the Wafa news agency.

A total of 1,217 building licenses were issued in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPT) in the second quarter of 2019, which included 813 for new buildings, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said today.

The new statistics show a 45 per cent decrease in the number of permits granted to Palestinians, compared to the first quarter of the year.

Palestinians are rarely granted building permits by the Israeli occupation authorities, especially in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians charge that the true purpose of the restrictive planning regime applied by Israeli authorities is to empty the city of its Palestinian inhabitants.

The UN’s Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted in an April 2019 report that in East Jerusalem “a restrictive planning regime applied by Israel makes it virtually impossible for Palestinians to obtain building permits.”

