SHARP Carousel 1.4 Cu. Ft. 1000W Countertop Microwave Oven with Orville Redenbacher’s Popcorn Preset (ISTA 6 Packaging), Cubic Foot, 1000 Watts, Stainless Steel

This family-sized 1.4 cu. ft. microwave is more than a great choice for reheating and everyday cooking, it’s also specifically tuned to achieve optimal popping results from the leader in microwave popcorn, Orville Redenbacher’s. Simply touch the “Popcorn” button to choose the Classic Size (3.3 oz) or Single Serve Mini Bag (1.16oz) of Orville Redenbacher’s Microwave Popcorn. Then sit back and enjoy light and fluffy popcorn with the delicious, buttery flavor of Orville Redenbacher’s Gourmet Popping Corn. The SMC1442CS is not just for popcorn. 1000 watts of power give you rapid reheating and fast cooking. Easy-to-clean modern, brushed stainless steel finish to complement your style. One-Touch controls, Auto Defrost and the Carousel turntable system make cooking and reheating faster and easier. It’s easy to see why home cooks throughout the world trust Sharp Carousel.

Orville Redenbacher’s Certified Popcorn preset tuned for optimal popping results

Premium Blue LED Modern, easy-to-read cool-blue display

Convenient “+30 Sec” Key For instant start

Sensor Cook Menu For precise cooking and reheating

12.8″ Carousel Turntable For even cooking using a full-size dinner plate