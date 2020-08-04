Sharp 1 Cu. Ft. 3-in-1 Microwave Oven with Steamwave and Grill Functions – AX-1100S



The Sharp AX-1100S 1.0 Cu. Ft. 900W Steam wave is designed with a stylish a silver handle. This new multi-purpose oven offers a unique combination of the healthiest cooking methods, all-in-one versatile appliance: Steam, Grill and Microwave. As an authentic steamer, the Steam wave from Sharp generates pure steam without the aid of microwave energy, thereby preserving all the benefits of steaming. With an incredible range of steam temperature settings, it allows you to fully explore your culinary skills. The impressive 18 pre-programmed menus ensure that steaming is an easily accessible everyday healthy option. Plus it is also possible to cook on 2 layers, allowing you to steam various food combinations simultaneously.

1.0 Cubic feet multi-purpose oven with 2 layer cooking

Cooking methods include sensor microwave, steam and grill

900W microwave output power, 900W steam engine heater power, and 1100W grill heater power

11 microwave power levels, minute plus key, plus 6 healthy cooking categories with 15 programmed menus

Front control panel, clock with minute timer, child lock and sleep mode