Sharon Stone on sister’s COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘One of you Non-Mask wearers did this’

Stone included: “Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

In an Instagram video, the starlet stated that her sis’s hubby is likewise in the medical facility “fighting for his life” after being identified withCOVID-19 Stone stated her sis and sis’s hubby stayed at home “as long as they could.”

Stone kept in mind that her sis and sis’s hubby, who drove to Montana on March 13, remained separated, just travelling to the drug store.

However, Stone kept in mind that in her county, you can just get checked if you are symptomatic and you need to wait a minimum of 5 days for your outcomes.

Kelly Stone likewise required to social networks to describe her experience combatingCOVID-19 In one video, she asked her fans, “Know that this is real.”

“I am gasping… for every breath with oxygen” she stated.”Please do this for the people that you love: stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask.”

As of Aug 17, the U.S. reported more than 5.4 million validated cases of COVID-19, according to information from Johns Hopkins University.

