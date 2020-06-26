Sharon Stone mourns ex Steve Bing’s death: ‘This is really hard’

Bing, who was simply 55, was romantically connected to a number of famous individuals, including actresses Elizabeth Hurley — whom he shared 18-year-old son Damian with — and Stone.

LONGTIME MARVEL INKER JOE SINNOTT DEAD AT 93, FAMILY SAYS

Stone, 62, recently opened up to Extra in regards to the loss, admitting that it’s been tough.

“This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it. … He’s a complicated person who I didn’t think always made good decisions …” the “Basic Instinct” star said. “It’s a tough one. It’s a very tough one.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY’S EX STEVE BING STRUGGLED WITH DEPRESSION BEFORE COMMITTING SUICIDE: REPORTS

Hurley, 55, previously reacted to his death on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she wrote in the post, which contained a few photos of herself and her former beau. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday.”

She concluded: “This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Bing also had a 21-year-old daughter, Kira, with former tennis pro Lisa Bonder.

If you or somebody you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).